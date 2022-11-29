Kid-ing with Kayla

Parents share hilarious school photos of their kids

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: Thank goodness for retakes but also, we are also thankful for the need to retake when they come out so funny! Kayla Sullivan requested parents send in their child’s funny school photos and commenters delivered!

@kaylareporting

Our thoughts and prayers are for school pic retakes at this time 😂 #fyp #schoolpictures #parentsoftiktok #parentinghumor #newsvoice #parenting

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FKaylaSullivanNews%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0fveaKnL862ABARLb5cpBybT9J2XGoueXt1qDXcd4uHLuyh4zWb5PLn8XMb6jeAvwl&show_text=true&width=500

For more Kid-ing with Kayla click here or follow her on Facebook!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

McDonald’s is giving people the chance to win free food for life

National /

Wall Street ends an uneven day of trading with mixed results

Business /

Indiana Congressman unsure if rail worker deal will get enough support

Indiana News /

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.