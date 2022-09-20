Kid-ing with Kayla

Parents share their confessions on Kid-ing with Kayla

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla — No parent is perfect! We all have some things we do that we aren’t exactly proud of as moms and dads. Dumb Dad Pod on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube shared some parenting confessions in a hilarious viral video.

Kayla Sullivan asked parents to share their own confessions.

Some of Kayla’s confessions including lying about what snacks they have in the pantry so she can save her favorites for herself, secretly sipping her son’s juice boxes before she hands them to him and telling her child something is closed or closing even though it isn’t. She’s just too tired to stay there or take him to the place that isn’t actually closed!

