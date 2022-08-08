KIDding with Kayla

WISH-TV welcomes specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan!

by: Meghan Stratton
WISHTV has hired Kayla Sullivan as a specialty content creator who will feature stories on family and parenting. Through her amusing yet informative storytelling, Sullivan will add her unique perspective to WISH-TV’s “Focused on Family and Community” initiative. She’ll be a regular contributor to Life.Style.Live! Her content for WISH-TV will include:

• KIDding with Kayla – Using her trademark “anchor voice” and journalistic storytelling skills, Kayla will produce lighthearted features on parenting from her perspective, while often featuring content based on the real-life exploits of her spirited son Allan!  

• Reel Tok – Utilizing a similar style to KIDding with Kayla, she will discuss and opine regularly on family-friendly social media trends across the globe to coincide with WISH TV’s brand of “Focused on Family and the Community.” 

