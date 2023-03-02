Kokomo police, US Marshals arrest 2 men for 2013 cold case killing

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police and federal agents have arrested two men for their roles in a cold case murder from 2013.

U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Joey McCartney at around 6 a.m. Thursday at a home in Graham, Kentucky, the Kokomo Police Department said in a news release.

Approximately two hours later, police and U.S. Marshals arrested 36-year-old Jesse McCartney at a Kokomo residence.

Joey McCartney and Jesse McCartney each face preliminary charges of murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and two counts of felony robbery.

Investigators believe the two men are responsible for the shooting that killed 21-year-old Destiny Pittman at a home on James Drive in Kokomo on Feb. 7, 2013.

“Investigators with the Kokomo Police Department have continued to investigate multiple leads on this case since 2013. As a result of the continued investigation, along with citizens continuing to provide leads, investigators were able to obtain arrest warrants,” Kokomo police said in a statement Thursday.

