Code Ninja teaches kids to code, program celebrates one-year anniversary

Code Ninjas is the world’s fastest growing children’s coding franchise, with more than 300 locations world wide and counting, and they’re celebrating their first anniversart the week of Tuesday, April 5.

They teach children, ages 7 to 14 a variety of computer programming languages including javascript, lua and c# through video game design. They also offer STEM based day camps during the spring, summer, and fall.

Joshua Grow, owner operator of Code Ninjas, and Sam Tinkham, code ninja student. Tinkham is the ninja who is furthest along in the program right now, and he gave us a look at one of the video games he has designed. Here’s more from the Code Ninja team:

Code Ninjas Programs:

Our Code Ninjas Create program involves a self-paced curriculum that allows children to progress at their own speed so they’ll never feel left behind or stuck where they are. Members are given up to 8, 1-hour sessions per month, or 2 hours per week, to come and learn with us at their convenience. During this time they will have the opportunity to work with other ninjas and code senseis in our dojo to learn computer programming through video game design. Our program builds confidence and creativity, and helps develop better mathematics and logic ability.

We also have camps where the kids will have an opportunity to learn how to create their own mods in Minecraft, create 3D games in Roblox, film and edit stop motion animated videos, build 3d prints, and so much more.

At Code Ninjas we see everything from ninjas who are already creating games in their freetime to those who have barely turned on a computer. Our goal is to teach them the skills they need to be successful in our program and to thrive when they set out on their own. Whether that’s tinkering with tech for fun or pursuing a future career in a STEM related field. We will provide everything children will need to work through our program. From laptops to 3D printers; all a ninja needs to do is enroll.

Why should kids learn to code?

Problem Solving Skills

Understanding computers and learning the basics of coding helps children to develop an appreciation of how things work. Learning to code teaches children how to think. They need to be able to see a large problem and break it down into smaller pieces in order to solve it in an effective manner.

Resilience

When children learn to code, they develop the ability to bounce back after failure. They learn that failure isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and in fact, it can often be something positive because it serves as a learning opportunity. When you fail and try again you can learn from your mistakes. Coding gives children the ability to try and try again until they succeed and produce the result they are looking for.

Confidence

Coding teaches children to experiment and gives them the confidence to be creative.

Improve Math Skills

Learning to program involves many skills including organizing and analyzing data. Children can grow their math skills while coding, without even realizing it. Coding also teaches them how to use math in order to solve problems in a logical and creative way.

Future Opportunities

A child who learns how to code will have the advantage in life with more employment opportunities available to them in the future, no matter which industry they decide to enter. Employees who can code are the future and are highly sought after in any industry.

Their dojo is located on the corner of SR 135 and County Line road in Greenwood, right behind Rise ‘n’ Roll donuts and Luciana’s.

For more information visit, codeninjas.com or call (317) 360-9732.