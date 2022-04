life style live

Indy’s Audacity band celebrates 10 years, performs ‘Wildcard,’ ‘Freedom’

The Indianapolis-based band, Audiodacity is celebrating 10 years of performing music in the city this year!

They’re also on the verge of releasing their second full length album in April.

Friday, they joined us to performed their songs “Wildcard” and Freedom.

Watch the videos above and below to hear their sound and learn more their group.

For more information, visit audiodacitymusic.com