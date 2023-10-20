$2.29M Fishers estate with indoor pool spa just listed

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Discover a remarkable Fishers estate with two pools, five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms beckoning homebuyers to experience an exceptional fusion of opulence and comfort.

Boasting an impressive 11,000 square feet of living space, this property is the epitome of luxury living.

Upon crossing the threshold, an awe-inspiring double staircase greets visitors, providing a grand entrance to the mansion’s indoor pool, basement bar, fitness area, and a dedicated movie theater room.

Throughout this lavish residence, intricate crown molding, ornate tiling and woodwork, and dazzling chandeliers adorn the interior, creating an ambiance of timeless elegance.

The main level seamlessly integrates an open concept kitchen, living room, and dining area, perfectly suited for hosting gatherings and entertaining guests.

Moving outdoors, an inviting outdoor pool, a relaxing hot tub, and a spacious covered patio equipped with a charming pergola await. All of this is set against the pastoral backdrop of over two acres of land, ensuring privacy and freedom from the constraints of a homeowners association.

This home is a masterpiece, offering a distinctive blend of extravagant amenities and serene suburban living.

Address: 10125 Cumberland Rd., Fishers, IN, 46037

Price: $2,290,000

Listing Agents: Jamie Boer, 317-289-9169, jamie.boer@compass.com; Allie Woollacott, 812-322-9397, allie.woollacott@compass.com

Referral: Kiersten Achey, 305-798-4252, kiersten.achey@compass.com

Additional photos and info: jamieboerhomes.com

