5 best apps to earn cash back on your holiday shopping

The holiday shopping rush is on, and while your gift list may be long, these cash-back apps can help make it more affordable. Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, these apps reward you for purchases you’re already planning to make. Here’s a closer look at the top five options to earn cash back and save money this holiday season.

Why It’s Great: Rakuten partners with over 3,500 retailers to offer cash back on purchases. Shop through the Rakuten app, browser extension, or website to find deals on everything from clothing to electronics. It even provides discounts and promo codes to maximize your savings. Earnings are paid out every three months via PayPal.

Why We Like It: It’s easy to use, and you can access it on multiple platforms, making it a hassle-free way to save.

CLICK HERE to sign up for Rakuten and get a $40 bonus on your first $40 purchase.

Where to Download: iOS App Store (4.8/5) | Google Play (3.9/5).

Why It’s Great: Shopkick rewards users with “kicks,” which you can earn by simply walking into participating stores, scanning barcodes, or making purchases. The app also lets you earn kicks online by shopping, watching videos, or exploring new products. Redeem your kicks for gift cards to popular stores like Target, Starbucks, and Amazon—perfect for offsetting holiday shopping costs.

Why We Like It: It combines fun tasks like barcode scanning with excellent rewards, and it works both in-store and online.

CLICK HERE to sign up for Shopkick. Use code JOY904665 to get bonus kicks.

Where to Download: iOS App Store (4.6/5) | Google Play (3.9/5).

Why It’s Great: Ibotta offers cash back on a wide range of products, including groceries, clothing, and holiday essentials. You can earn by linking your store loyalty accounts, shopping through the app, or uploading receipts. With over 2,000 partnered retailers like Walmart and Kroger, Ibotta is a top choice for everyday and holiday savings.

Why We Like It: The app frequently offers high-value promotions, making it a fantastic tool for grocery shoppers during the holidays.

CLICK HERE to sign up for Ibotta.

Where to Download: iOS App Store (4.8/5) | Google Play (4.5/5).

Why It’s Great: Fetch Rewards is a simple way to earn points—just scan receipts from any store. There’s no need to pre-select offers or stick to specific retailers. Your points can be redeemed for gift cards to stores like Target, Amazon, and Starbucks, making it a great option for holiday savings.

Why We Like It: It’s incredibly straightforward, and it works with any receipt, giving you flexibility and ease of use.

CLICK HERE to sign up for Fetch. Use code VTKTMK to get 2,000 bonus points when you sign up!

Where to Download: iOS App Store (4.8/5) | Google Play (4.5/5).

Why It’s Great: With CoinOut, all you have to do is snap a picture of any receipt to earn cash back. Unlike other apps, it doesn’t require you to shop at specific stores or select offers. Rewards can be deposited directly into your bank account, PayPal, or converted into Amazon gift cards.

Why We Like It: Its flexibility makes it an easy way to earn money back on any purchase, no matter where you shop.

Where to Download: iOS App Store (4.5/5) | Google Play (4.2/5).

Pro Tip for Maximizing Savings

You don’t have to stick to just one app. To get the most out of your holiday shopping, use multiple apps together. For example, shop through Rakuten for cash back, claim additional offers on Ibotta, and scan your receipt with Fetch Rewards or CoinOut.

With these apps, your holiday shopping can be more rewarding—literally. Happy saving!