Free holiday guide highlights festive events in Marion and Hamilton counties

Are you looking for fun holiday events around Marion and Hamilton County? A free guide from Visit Indy and Visit Hamilton County makes finding events easy! We spoke with Gabby Blauert, Communications Manager for Visit Hamilton County, and Senior Communications Manager at Visit Indy Clare Clark about their Holiday Adventure Pass.

The Holiday Adventure Pass includes 20 different attractions detailing what hot events are happening this holiday season.

The Holiday Pass is available now through Dec. 24. The following attractions are included in the Holiday Adventure Pass.

By simply visiting a participating venue, users can accumulate points, which can be redeemed for exclusive holiday-themed prizes such as commemorative stickers, ornaments and holiday beanies.

To sign up for the Holiday Adventure Pass, visit VisitIndy.com or VisitHamiltonCounty.com.