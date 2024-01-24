Gardening expert gives advice for picking vegetables to plant

Vegetable and flower seed packets will mark what has been planted in garden beds on May 23, 2012, at the Excelsior Youth Center garden for the Girl Sprouts program. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(WISH) — “What should I plant?” is a question new vegetable gardeners tend to ask over winter, when planning their first gardens.

Associated Press reporter Jessica Damiano says, in the past, she’s always advised them to plant what they like. It may sound silly, but, she says, many people pressure themselves into growing the garden they believe is expected of them rather than the one they really want.

Planting when no one in the house eats tomatoes is wasting food, time, effort and money — and can lead to a hate of gardening.

Damiano recommends planting foods the family enjoys, and then dreaming of next year’s garden all winter.

Over the past few years, however, she’s updated her advice to add: “Plant crops that are expensive to buy at the supermarket.”

