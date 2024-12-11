Brighten up your holiday season with festive Christmas cacti

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This holiday season, add a touch of natural beauty to your home with vibrant Christmas and New Year cacti! We spoke with Sarah Gillespie, Owner of Gillespie Florist, about these festive plants.

What makes these plants so special? Christmas and New Year’s cacti bloom at different times of the year, with each variety’s bloom schedule determined by sunlight and temperature.

According to Sarah, the Christmas cactus typically blooms earlier, with vibrant pinks, reds, whites, or orange colors, while the New Year’s cactus may take a little longer to reach full bloom. The size of a cactus is completely dependent on its age.

But how does one care for a Christmas cactus? If you’re not the most experienced gardener, don’t worry—Christmas cacti are easy to care for. They thrive in a humid environment, so a kitchen window with diffused sunlight or even a bathroom is an ideal spot. These plants actually love water, so don’t be afraid to water them regularly.

Best of all, Christmas cacti are pet-friendly, making them a safe choice for homes with curious animals.

Visit Gillespie Florist to find your perfect holiday cactus and bring some cheer to your home!