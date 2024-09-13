How IMSA racing is shaping Indiana’s motorsports scene

The IMSA series is gaining traction as a notable racing event in Central Indiana, despite its relatively recent history in the area. Lifestyle expert Zach Coral explains the growing local involvement, particularly with teams based in the region. “IMSA is a bit of a local series,” Coral said, noting the presence of teams such as Era Motorsport in Westfield and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti in Brownsburg.

Era Motorsport recently won the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Wayne Taylor Racing is one of the most iconic names in sports car racing. Coral highlighted how this proximity benefits the teams: “They’re very excited because when they’re done at the track, they can go home.”

The IMSA series stands out with its multi-class races, featuring both GTP cars and models resembling those seen on the road. Coral pointed out a Lamborghini run by Wayne Taylor Racing, emphasizing that these are “real race cars, real race car drivers,” and that the series serves as a proving ground for future GTP models.

Indianapolis, known as the “motor capital of the world,” hosts many motorsports teams, including IndyCar and NHRA, which also have a strong presence in Central Indiana. Coral explained that the location of IMSA teams in the area isn’t surprising, given the city’s rich racing history. IMSA’s partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway allows teams to test on a local track, making it easier for them to prepare without extensive travel.

Manufacturers like Cadillac, BMW, Porsche, and Lamborghini use IMSA as a testing ground for features that may appear in future road cars. Coral noted, “In a few years, some of the features in your car could have been tested at the Indy Speedway.”

For more on the IMSA series and its local impact, visit indianapolismotorspeedway.com.

