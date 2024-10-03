M/I Homes ensures quality construction, affordable rates for homebuyers

Cassian Bernard, president of M/I Homes, recently spoke about the company’s mission and commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes to families in Indiana. Originally from Texas, Bernard relocated to Indiana just two months ago and praised the state’s culture, weather, and people. “It’s exciting to build beautifully designed homes throughout the metro area for consumers at every stage of life,” he said.

M/I Homes is focused on providing accessible homeownership with competitive interest rates. Currently, the company is offering a 3.875% interest rate for homes closing in 2024, which Bernard highlighted as an excellent opportunity for prospective buyers. “If you’re in the market and struggling with affordability or on the fence, today’s rates provide one of the best options,” Bernard explained.

M/I Financial Services (MIFS), an independent financial service affiliated with the company, plays a key role in streamlining the home-buying process, making it quicker and more affordable for customers. Bernard emphasized the importance of quality in home construction, explaining the company’s “whole home certified process.” Each home undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure energy efficiency and is backed by a customer care team and a transferable warranty.

For those interested in purchasing a home, Bernard encouraged visiting the M/I Homes website or contacting one of their internet sales managers. “Our team will guide you through your wants and needs to schedule an appointment with one of our new home consultants,” he said.

Additional information about M/I Homes, including the interest rate offer and available properties, can be found at mihomes.com.

