1940 Ford crowned ‘World’s Most Beautiful Truck’

POMONA, Calif. (WISH) — Meticulously restored with a shiny, mint green finish, a 1940 Ford was named “World’s Most Beautiful Truck” at the 2023 Grand National Truck Show in Pomona, California in September.

It was the first time the show held the contest which, by local reports, came as a shock to the truck’s owner.

Greg Tidwell, owner of the Ford, told local news outlets, “It was… I don’t even know how to say it. It was awe-inspiring, and breathtaking. I was totally shocked I won.”

Owners of trucks, SUVs, and vans were allowed to enter their vehicles into the inaugural Truck Show competition. The Roadster Show listed judging elements as “display, engineering, undercarriage, paint, engine, interior, and detail.”

Additionally, the vehicles all had to be in working order, specifically able to drive forward and reverse, turn left and right, and able to brake on their own.

Eighteen vehicles made the final cut.

Industry experts from car builders and designers to media members served as judges. In the end, Tidwell’s 1940 Ford came out on top.

In a Facebook post, the Grand National Roadster Show gave a shout-out to Greg Tidwell for his “incredible 1940 Ford pickup!”

Tidwell’s winning Ford was built by South City Rod and Custom. It has a vintage-styled 450-horsepower stroker 383 from Smeding Performance. The Roadster Show lists the truck’s numerous outstanding qualities, including custom sheet metal work, a louvered hood, and an exterior “glass-like coat” of Glasurit Ornament Green paint by Compani Color.

In a Facebook comment response, the builder said it was a custom color that was painstaking to perfect and it would not be giving out the final product’s recipe.

Along with the title, Tidwell also won $12,500 and a custom trophy.