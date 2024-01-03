Butler Blue slides into hearts at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Butler Blue IV taking on the WinterSlide at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Children's Museum of Indianapolis via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler Blue IV is sliding into people’s hearts on social media and at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Blue and his handler took a ride down the WinterFaire WinterSlide at the Children’s Museum. The museum posted a video and pictures on social media of the two having a PAWsome time tackling the slide, with the caption “Cuteness overload.”

Every year, the Children’s Museum builds a winter-themed slide for the holiday season. If anyone wants a chance to take a ride – like Blue – and “un-leash” some joy, they have until Sunday.

According to the museum’s website, WinterFaire “is a magical indoor world featuring a festive, carnival-like atmosphere, fun-filled games, loveable critters, and hands-on activities. Play, laugh, and make lifelong memories together in this one-of-a-kind indoor winter experience.”

WinterFaire runs until Feb. 11.