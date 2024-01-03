Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Butler Blue slides into hearts at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Butler Blue IV taking on the WinterSlide at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Children's Museum of Indianapolis via X)
by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler Blue IV is sliding into people’s hearts on social media and at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Blue and his handler took a ride down the WinterFaire WinterSlide at the Children’s Museum. The museum posted a video and pictures on social media of the two having a PAWsome time tackling the slide, with the caption “Cuteness overload.”

Every year, the Children’s Museum builds a winter-themed slide for the holiday season. If anyone wants a chance to take a ride – like Blue – and “un-leash” some joy, they have until Sunday.

According to the museum’s website, WinterFaire “is a magical indoor world featuring a festive, carnival-like atmosphere, fun-filled games, loveable critters, and hands-on activities. Play, laugh, and make lifelong memories together in this one-of-a-kind indoor winter experience.”

WinterFaire runs until Feb. 11.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Analysis: Indiana’s lifestyle not among...
Health Spotlight /
Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth...
Indiana News /
Man charged with robbery of...
Crime Watch 8 /
Former interim CEO Nichelle Hayes...
Newsletter /
Family suing Greenwood Park Mall...
I-Team 8 /
Indiana lawmakers propose partial driverless...
News /
Imam dies after shot outside...
National News /
Trump asks US Supreme Court...
News /