Butler Blue slides into hearts at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler Blue IV is sliding into people’s hearts on social media and at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
Blue and his handler took a ride down the WinterFaire WinterSlide at the Children’s Museum. The museum posted a video and pictures on social media of the two having a PAWsome time tackling the slide, with the caption “Cuteness overload.”
Every year, the Children’s Museum builds a winter-themed slide for the holiday season. If anyone wants a chance to take a ride – like Blue – and “un-leash” some joy, they have until Sunday.
According to the museum’s website, WinterFaire “is a magical indoor world featuring a festive, carnival-like atmosphere, fun-filled games, loveable critters, and hands-on activities. Play, laugh, and make lifelong memories together in this one-of-a-kind indoor winter experience.”
WinterFaire runs until Feb. 11.