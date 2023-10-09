Horror-themed Airbnb and café in Fountain Square to leave guests staying scared

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Fountain Square dental clinic is undergoing a spooky transformation to an Airbnb with themed rooms inspired by popular movies such as “Beetlejuice,” “Ghostbusters,” “Dracula,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Scream.”

Dennis Brackenridge, the owner of the three-bedroom rental, capable of accommodating up to 14 guests, announced that the fright-themed rental will be available for bookings in mid-November.

Brackenridge acquired the former Fountain Square Dental Clinic in October 2022. The front portion of the building will house a distinctive coffee shop known as Black House Café. The café is expected to open its doors around the same timeframe as the Airbnb.

(WISH Photo/Dylan Hodges)

Brackenridge, who already owns five other Airbnb properties in the Fountain Square area, cited the proximity of specialty shops and music venues as evidence of the neighborhood’s suitability for unconventional businesses.

The exterior of Black House Café features murals created by Pamela Bliss, the artist known for her downtown tributes to author Kurt Vonnegut and basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller.

The cafe’s murals include depictions of Freddy Krueger from the “Elm Street” movies, a death’s-head hawkmoth made famous by “Silence of the Lambs,” and a claw mark with a Krueger silhouette. The moth mural by Bliss adorns a tower at the south end of the building, and a spiral staircase in this tower will provide Airbnb guests access to a rooftop deck.

(WISH Photos/Dylan Hodges)

Adding an element of mystery to the Airbnb experience, guests will have the opportunity to win a complimentary cup of coffee from the café if they locate a hidden Chucky doll during their stay.

Brackenridge explained that the coffee shop will occupy the front half of the vacation rental, which features interior spray art by artist Slice.

Mari Ramirez Reyes, the manager of Black House Café and a Chicago native, shared that the café will specialize in a bourbon-flavored cold brew using coffee sourced from her hometown vendor Hexe Coffee Co. The menu will offer light fare, including pastries and vegan-friendly options.