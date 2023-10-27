Indiana less haunted by nightmares than most states

American actress Vera Miles stars as Lila Crane in the horror classic 'Psycho', directed by Alfred Hitchcock, 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Halloween fast approaching, the spookiest time of the year is often associated with vivid dreams, nightmares, and all things eerie.

But have you ever wondered which American states are truly haunted by nightmares?

Experts at MattressNextDay have used Google search data to discover the US states plagued by nightmares, whilst also debunking common nightmare myths that many still believe to this day.

Massachusetts comes in at number one, with over 1,011 victims feeling those nightmares per 10,000 residents. Delaware takes the second spot in the ranking, with 937 residents out of 10,000 experiencing nightmares. Nevada (3rd), Vermont (4th), and Rhode Island (5th) round out the top 5 states plagued by nightmares in 2023.

Indiana comes in at 41 on the ranking, with 585 residents out of 10,000 experiencing nightmares.

Here are the rankings for all 50 states:

1 Massachusetts 1011

2 Delaware 937

3 Nevada 935

4 Vermont 901

5 Rhode Island 889

6 Wyoming 889

7 Maryland 880

8 Alaska 871

9 Pennsylvania 851

10 New York 818

11 Hawaii 814

12 North Dakota 813

13 Illinois 811

14 Connecticut 787

15 New Hampshire 777

16 Colorado 738

17 North Carolina 725

18 Georgia 724

19 New Jersey 720

20 South Dakota 694

21 California 693

22 Maine 686

23 Washington 686

24 Texas 683

25 Utah 680

26 Oregon 678

27 Florida 672

28 Arizona 671

29 Virginia 666

30 Nebraska 650

31 Ohio 645

32 New Mexico 644

33 West Virginia 634

34 Michigan 631

35 Missouri 626

36 Montana 624

37 Louisiana 619

38 Minnesota 613

39 Oklahoma 612

40 Tennessee 606

41 Indiana 585

42 Alabama 582

43 Wisconsin 568

44 Kansas 567

45 Kentucky 563

46 Arkansas 556

47 Idaho 545

48 South Carolina 520

49 Iowa 513

50 Mississippi 494