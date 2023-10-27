Indiana less haunted by nightmares than most states
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Halloween fast approaching, the spookiest time of the year is often associated with vivid dreams, nightmares, and all things eerie.
But have you ever wondered which American states are truly haunted by nightmares?
Experts at MattressNextDay have used Google search data to discover the US states plagued by nightmares, whilst also debunking common nightmare myths that many still believe to this day.
Massachusetts comes in at number one, with over 1,011 victims feeling those nightmares per 10,000 residents. Delaware takes the second spot in the ranking, with 937 residents out of 10,000 experiencing nightmares. Nevada (3rd), Vermont (4th), and Rhode Island (5th) round out the top 5 states plagued by nightmares in 2023.
Indiana comes in at 41 on the ranking, with 585 residents out of 10,000 experiencing nightmares.
Here are the rankings for all 50 states:
1 Massachusetts 1011
2 Delaware 937
3 Nevada 935
4 Vermont 901
5 Rhode Island 889
6 Wyoming 889
7 Maryland 880
8 Alaska 871
9 Pennsylvania 851
10 New York 818
11 Hawaii 814
12 North Dakota 813
13 Illinois 811
14 Connecticut 787
15 New Hampshire 777
16 Colorado 738
17 North Carolina 725
18 Georgia 724
19 New Jersey 720
20 South Dakota 694
21 California 693
22 Maine 686
23 Washington 686
24 Texas 683
25 Utah 680
26 Oregon 678
27 Florida 672
28 Arizona 671
29 Virginia 666
30 Nebraska 650
31 Ohio 645
32 New Mexico 644
33 West Virginia 634
34 Michigan 631
35 Missouri 626
36 Montana 624
37 Louisiana 619
38 Minnesota 613
39 Oklahoma 612
40 Tennessee 606
41 Indiana 585
42 Alabama 582
43 Wisconsin 568
44 Kansas 567
45 Kentucky 563
46 Arkansas 556
47 Idaho 545
48 South Carolina 520
49 Iowa 513
50 Mississippi 494