McDonald’s, Crocs collab to bring flavor, fashion, and fun to new shoe line

McDonald's and Crocs have launched a line of Mickey D's themed shoes in a collaboration for the century. The companies say the shows provide die hard fans an "unapologetically bold" way to show their love for the brand. (Provided Photo/McDonald's)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grab a large sweet tea and a medium fry, and get ready to shop – a crossover between McDonald’s and Crocs has just dropped.

The two companies kicked off their first-ever collaboration on a line of Mickey D’s-themed shoes on Tuesday. The line of shoes includes Jibbitz charms personalized for each McDonald’s character, as well as matching pairs of socks.

A release from the company describes the shoes as an “unapologetically bold” way for fans to show their love for the brand.

Here’s what the fashion collab has to offer.

Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal: Inspired by Ronald McDonald’s lovable best friend, these Crocs sandals are lined with faux fur and “will have you feeling like you’re walking a day in Grimace’s shoes.” The sandals come with a milkshake Jibbitz charm.

Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog: Breakfast lovers unite – these yellow and pink Crocs inspired by Birdie feature a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin charm, and can be paired with bright pink winged socks.

Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog: Featuring a hamburger charm and striped matching socks, the black-and-white striped Hamburglar Crocs are sure to help you roll high on your stealth checks and engage in some mischief.

McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog: Instead of “bold and brash,” these red shoes provide a more classic look. Paired with McNuggets, fries, and a Big Mac Jibbitz, these shoes’ refined look can also serve as a reminder in case people forget their go-to order.

Each pair of Crocs is between $70 – $75 a pair, with Jibbitz included. Matching socks are sold separately for $20.

In honor of the partnership, McDonald’s says that it’s “stepping up” for Ronald McDonald House Charities, and will make a donation to help families in need.

The shoes are available on the Crocs website, Crocs retail locations, and other wholesale partners.