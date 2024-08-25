Meth disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at US-Mexico border in San Diego

A fake watermelon, used to disguised a shipment of methamphetamines, is shown after a bust by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons has been seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the methamphetamine, valued at more than $5 million, was found on Aug. 16 when the cargo aboard a tractor-trailer from Mexico was unloaded for a detailed inspection.

Among real watermelons, officers found 1,220 packages wrapped in paper colored to look like watermelon skins. The total weight of the packages amounted to 4,587 pounds.

The truck driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.