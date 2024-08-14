New Zealand food bank distributes candy made with a potentially lethal amount of meth

In this photo provided by the NZ Drug Foundation, a pineapple flavored candy filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine is displayed in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Shaun Hill/NZ Drug Foundation via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand, unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine

The sweets appeared in donations handed in by a community member.

Auckland City Mission said Wednesday that the apparent sweets were solid blocks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers, stamped with the label of the Malaysian brand Rinda.

Disguising drugs as innocuous goods was common among international smugglers, the country’s Drug Foundation said, and the candies were most likely donated to the food bank accidentally.

They could be elsewhere in New Zealand, the public was warned.

The mission’s website includes a warning at the top of its homepage, asking those who have received the Rinda brand pineapple lollies to contact the police.