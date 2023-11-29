Pair of brothers from Wisconsin break record for world’s largest grilled cheese sandwich

MILWAUKEE (WISH) — A pair of Wisconsin brothers broke a world record by making the largest grilled cheese sandwich back in October.

Earlier this week, the Guinness Book of World Records reported on the attempt by young YouTube personalities Exodus and Iggy Chaudhry.

The award-winning sandwich measured 6.2 feet wide, 10.8 feet long, and 2.7 inches thick. It weighed 418.7 pounds.

After watching a video on the world’s largest pizza, the duo wanted to break a record to celebrate getting to 100,000 subscribers.

With the help of friends and family, the pair tested a few different types of bread before the attempt. The team settled on using giant pieces of focaccia, a type of Italian bread.

A special griddle was constructed to bake the bread. Once baked, the team added cheese using an open flame to cook the bottom and torches on the top.

In order for the record to count, the sandwich must have all the cheese melted and have both sides browned.

Upon completion, the grilled cheese was cut up and served to spectators. Guinness says most of it was donated to Milwaukee area food pantries.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Chaudhry brothers’ sandwich was 35% larger —almost 100 pounds heavier — than the previous record holder, made in 2000.