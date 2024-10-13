P!nk explores Conner Prairie, Indiana backroads ahead of performance at Lucas Oil Stadium

Musical artist P!nk seen at Conner Prairie's Headless Horseman Festival ahead of her performance at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 11, 2024. (Provided Photos/Conner Prairie Museum via Facebook; P!nk via Instagram)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium was all about P!nk Saturday night when the award-winning musician stopped in Indianapolis as part of her 2024 Summer Carnival tour.

But before the artist illuminated the stadium with high-flying artistry and powerful vocals, P!nk enjoyed downtime exploring rural central Indiana with her family.

Among these adventures included visiting Conner Prairie’s Headless Horseman Festival and riding motorcycles near Lake Lemon outside Bloomington.

The artist posted on social media a photo of her riding a motorcycle, saying, “Thank you Indiana for healing my wanderer soul.”

P!nk also made her way to Conner Prairie Friday night to get her spook on in Conner Prairie. The museum shared photos on Facebook showing P!nk proudly rocking a “Headless Horseman at Conner Prairie” t-shirt and posing with others.

During her show, she took a moment to speak with the audience about her Conner Prairie experience, and how she almost cried at the gate after realizing she bought tickets for the wrong date. Luckily, a worker fixed the ticket mishap for her.

The worker, who was present at the concert, even received a special shoutout from the artist.

P!nk also shared to her Instagram story a photo of her and her two kids all smiles on a Conner Prairie hayride.

“Conner Prairie for the win!!!!🏆” the caption said.

P!nk continues her Summer Carnival tour with her next stop in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 6.