Scared of running out of Halloween candy? M&M’s has you covered with free refills

Scared of running out of Halloween candy? M&M’s has you covered with free refills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s the scariest part of Halloween? According to Mars, the answer is running out of M&M’s!

Therefore, to avoid the Halloween nightmare they say people can call in the candy rescue squad that makes people don’t run out of candy.

The M&M’s parent company has partnered with GoPuff delivery to ensure no kids go without candy. If people run out of treats, the “Halloween Rescue Squad” will provide candy reinforcements within 30 minutes to an hour.

The website says, “If your candy bowl needs a refill, M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad will deliver free M&M’s straight to your door in under an hour.”

Delivery services start on October 31st at 3 p.m. and are only available where GoPuff delivers – as long as supplies last.

Mars has also released a brand-new flavor called Campfire Smores M&M’S, just in time for Halloween. The M&M’s website says, “Campfires… scary stories… all that’s missing are s’mores! Introducing New M&M’s Campfire Smores Chocolate Halloween Candy. These delectable M&M’s will ignite your taste buds!”

In the meantime, Mars is urging people to buy their Halloween candy, before things get spooky on October 31st. Mars said online “To prepare for the big night, you can stock up on fun and festive Halloween treats from Mars via Gopuff all month long.”