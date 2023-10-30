Search
by: Meghan Stratton
Happy Halloween from WISH-TV! We’re inviting you to share photos of your Halloween decorations: spooky or silly!

Once you’ve selected your best photo, email it to holidayphotos@wishtv.com. Be sure to include your first name and where the photo was taken.

Your picture could be featured on WISH-TV or wishtv.com, and we’ll be sure to give you photo credit.

By submitting your photo to holidayphotos@wishtv.com, you grant WISH-TV the right to use, modify, reproduce, and display your photo in any medium or format for promotional, advertising, or other related purposes.

