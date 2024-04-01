Shoplifter chased down by mounted police in New Mexico, bodycam footage shows

This photo taken from Albuquerque Police Department police video shows police making an arrest on March 20, 2024 after a chase with a horse-mounted police officer in Albuquerque, N.M. The shoplifter was detained outside a Walgreens. (Albuquerque Police Department via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WISH) — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, clearly had all the horsepower in a chase captured on bodycam video.

The footage shows a shoplifter being detained outside a Walgreens on March 20 after trying to outrun a horse-mounted police officer.

A Facebook post from the Albuquerque Police Department says the man, identified as 30-year-old Mark Chacon, refused to comply with officers and kept running from them.

The officer, riding a dark-brown horse, was seen on video trotting through a parking lot and catching up with Chacon in seconds, with the officer commanding the man to stop.

Chacon eventually ran into traffic, where he soon found himself surrounded when two other mounted officers arrived at the scene.

He was then taken into custody.

Albuquerque police say he’s been charged with stealing $230 worth of merchandise from Walgreens, as well as evading police and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.