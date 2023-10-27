The American states most haunted by nightmares

American actress Vera Miles stars as Lila Crane in the horror classic 'Psycho', directed by Alfred Hitchcock, 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Halloween fast approaching, the spookiest time of the year is often associated with vivid dreams, nightmares, and all things eerie.

But have you ever wondered which American states are truly haunted by nightmares?

Experts at MattressNextDay have used Google search data to discover the US states plagued by nightmares, whilst also debunking common nightmare myths that many still believe to this day.

Massachusetts comes in at number one, with over 1,011 victims feeling those nightmares per 10,000 residents. Delaware takes the second spot in the ranking, with 937 residents out of 10,000 experiencing nightmares. Nevada (3rd), Vermont (4th), and Rhode Island (5th) round out the top 5 states plagued by nightmares in 2023.

Indiana comes in at 41 on the ranking, with 585 residents out of 10,000 experiencing nightmares.