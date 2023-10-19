The ‘Forgotten Five’: A second shot at the Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, NY (WISH) — The National Toy Hall of Fame is, for the first time, granting second chances. In keeping with current trends like the “Eras Committee” at the Baseball Hall of Fame and the “Direct-Elect Committees” at the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Toy Hall is unveiling a category called “The Forgotten Five.”

The new move gives an alternative path toward election for toys that have earned nominations in the past but failed to get enough support to get the final honor. Unlike 12 nominees this year that will be chosen through a combination of expert input and public support, the hall says a “fan vote” will be the only criteria for the ‘Forgotten Five.”

Transformer (Photo from National Toy Hall of Fame) Pogo Stick (Photo from National Toy Hall of Fame) Pez dispensers (Photo from National Toy Hall of Fame) My Little Pony (Photo from National Toy Hall of Fame) Fisher Price Popcorn Popper (Photo from National Toy Hall of Fame)

The contenders, as described in their nominations:

Fisher Price Corn Popper – Introduced in 1957, parents quickly discovered that by pushing the device, children could strengthen gross motor skills. The bright, flying balls and popping sound helped to stimulate the senses, promoting curiosity and discovery.

– Introduced in 1957, parents quickly discovered that by pushing the device, children could strengthen gross motor skills. The bright, flying balls and popping sound helped to stimulate the senses, promoting curiosity and discovery. My Little Pony – First released in the 1980s and reintroduced in 2003, the line of mini-horses encourages children in traditional forms of doll play—fantasy, storytelling, hair grooming, and collecting. The small pastel ponies have come in more than 1,000 varieties. The toys even outsold Barbie for several years.

– First released in the 1980s and reintroduced in 2003, the line of mini-horses encourages children in traditional forms of doll play—fantasy, storytelling, hair grooming, and collecting. The small pastel ponies have come in more than 1,000 varieties. The toys even outsold Barbie for several years. PEZ – Initially released as a breath mint in 1927, the creators turned it into a candy in 1948 and added a small, mechanical box to dispense the PEZ bricks. The dispensers featured pop-culture characters, making them both a plaything and collectible. PEZ sells three billion individual candies each year and keeps about 60 or 70 dispensers in production.

– Initially released as a breath mint in 1927, the creators turned it into a candy in 1948 and added a small, mechanical box to dispense the PEZ bricks. The dispensers featured pop-culture characters, making them both a plaything and collectible. PEZ sells three billion individual candies each year and keeps about 60 or 70 dispensers in production. Pogo Stick – A classic with unknown origins, it was first patented in the United States in the early 20th century. The pogo features a spring-loaded pole, footpads, and a handle – challenging users to maintain balance and move along by jumping from one location to the next.

– A classic with unknown origins, it was first patented in the United States in the early 20th century. The pogo features a spring-loaded pole, footpads, and a handle – challenging users to maintain balance and move along by jumping from one location to the next. Transformers – The mid-1980s release from Hasbro is a line of action figures that change their shapes. Transformers have an elaborate backstory supported by a Marvel comic book series, a cartoon television series, electronic games, consumer goods, cereal, and both animated and live-action films.

News 8’s Daybreak team debated the merits of each of the “Forgotten Five.” Transformers took the nod with three votes out of four. What’s your pick?