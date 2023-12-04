Treat your elf to a stay in Santa Claus’ cabin in Finland this Christmas season

Airbnb is inviting one family to spend three days in Santa Claus' cabin in Finland. The lucky family will also work in Santa's post office, helping elves sort the 30,000 letters he receives each day. (Provided Photo/CNN/Airbnb)

(CNN) — Each year, millions of families wait for Santa Claus to visit their homes but now, you can visit his.

Airbnb is inviting one lucky family to spend three nights at Santa’s cabin in Rovaniemi, Finland, where they’ll get the chance to experience the magic of Christmas in a winter wonderland.

In addition to the stay, the family can volunteer to work in Santa’s post office, which is only a short distance from the cabin. They’ll be able to roll up their sleeves and help Santa’s elves manage the 30,000 letters he receives every day.

“We want this to be a magical and immersive experience for a family in search of the ultimate Yuletide experience,” said Katja, the post office’s “chief elf” and Airbnb host. “Not only will guests get to sleep in Santa Claus’ cabin, they’ll also get a sneak peek behind the scenes of the world’s official Santa Claus post office during our liveliest time of the year.”

The family will stay in a cabin bedecked in traditional Lapland decorations, dine on Finnish meals, wear elf clothing (which will hopefully fit), and go on many awe-inspiring adventures, says Airbnb.

“Staying in Santa Claus’ Cabin in the Arctic Circle, amidst the magic of Finland, is not just a holiday, it’s a journey to the heart of the holiday spirit,” said Amanda Cupples, general manager of Northern Europe at Airbnb. “We’re thrilled that the Chief Elf has decided to share their space on Airbnb and invite a family to experience this unique festive stay, where they’ll help sort through Christmas letters from children worldwide and participate in unforgettable adventures like snowmobile excursions, northern lights sightings, and traditional saunas – creating memories that will last a lifetime along the way.”

Airbnb frequently offers guests themed adventure stays. Recent ones include the “Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine,” the “Hocus Pocus” cottage, the “Ghostbusters” firehouse, and the Palais Garnier.

The stay in Santa’s cabin is free and may even include complimentary flights, depending on where the family is traveling from.

The experience will be available to one family, up to two adults and two children, from December 18–21, 2023. Booking for the stay on Airbnb starts on December 11 at noon ET.