Wild turkey ‘in custody’ following brief pursuit with Carmel PD

A wild turkey apprehended by Carmel police following a brief (and friendly) chase on Dec. 3, 2024. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — There are turkey runs on Thanksgiving, but what about turkey police chases on a normal Tuesday in Hamilton County?

The Carmel Police Department shared on Facebook a few of its community service officers engaged in a brief – and friendly – foot pursuit with a wild turkey sometime Tuesday.

It was unclear if the turkey escaped from somewhere or what crimes the feathered fiend committed while on the lam, but it was eventually caught by police. An attached photo shows the turkey in the back seat of a K-9 vehicle shortly after his apprehension.

The turkey received a “courtesy transport” by Indiana Department of Natural Resources to a nearby farm, where the department promises he will be “safe and sound.”

Police did not say if the turkey will be charged with evading law enforcement.

The turkey isn’t the only bird to attract the attention of Hamilton County law enforcement.

In late May, a peacock – lovingly nicknamed Kevin – snuck out of its home in Westfield and wandered into a Fishers subdivision to enjoy the sights of the town.

His crime? Simply “minding his own business,” police said.