Poll finds more US parents turn to social media for parenting advice

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a recent national poll, potty training, getting kids to sleep, and toddler tantrums were just some of the challenges parents of young children said they have faced.

Four in 5 parents in the poll said they go to the same place to discuss such parenting issues: social media.

Nearly half of the parents in the poll rated social media as very useful for getting new ideas to try, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s National Poll on Children’s Health.

“Many parents turn to online communities to exchange advice or discuss parenting challenges because it may seem faster and easier than asking a health professional,” said poll co-director Sarah Clark, a researcher who has a master’s degree in public health. “Finding parent comradery in this space can have benefits but parents should keep in mind that every family’s experience is different and not everything they hear online may be accurate or the right thing for their child.”

The “nationally representative” report, released Nov. 20, was based on responses from 614 parents with at least one child age 4 or younger.

The poll found most mothers and over two-thirds of fathers of children 4 and younger looked to social media for parenting advice or to share their experiences, a significant increase since a previous Mott poll explored similar questions in 2015.

The most common discussions included toilet training (44%), kids’ sleep (42%), nutrition/breastfeeding (37%), discipline (37%), behavior problems (33%), vaccination (26%), day care/preschool (24%), and getting along with other kids (21%).

In the poll, three-fifths of parents said talking about topics on social media allowed them to hear different ideas; 1 in 4 say social media was convenient or they wanted to do things differently than their parents. Fewer said they used the platforms because they don’t have family or friends nearby, don’t have enough opportunities to ask their children’s health care providers, or were too embarrassed to ask in person.

“Often there isn’t a clear ‘best’ way to do things, and many parents use a trial-and-error approach to find what works for their child,” Clark said.

More than a third of parents in the poll rated social media as very useful for making them feel as if they’re not alone and learning what not to do.

A fourth of parents in the poll said platforms helped on making decisions about certain products to buy.

The poll also found 1 in 10 parents of young children who used social media described it as very useful in deciding when to take their child to the doctor. However, with young children, Clark notes, it’s usually prudent to contact a children’s primary care providers with any questions. Telehealth visits and messaging through patient portals, she adds, are efficient ways for parents to ask for guidance and determine if the child needs to visit a doctor in person.

Most parents in the poll identified at least one aspect of social media sharing that concerns them, such as seeing other parents doing something unhealthy or dangerous for their child; or others finding out their family’s private information or sharing photos of an individual child without their child’s permission.

Nearly 80% of parents in the poll also felt other parents overshared on social media by bragging about their child or sharing too often or too much.

Meanwhile, over 60% in the poll believed other parents may give personal information that could identify the children’s location or embarrass the children when they’re older.

Roughly half also said they have seen other parents post information that was false, while more than a quarter had noticed some parents sharing inappropriate photos of children’s bodies.

“Parents acknowledge concerns related to sharing too much about their kids on social media,” Clark said. “Families should consider whether their child may one day be embarrassed about having personal information shared without their consent; a good rule is if you have any doubt, don’t share it. In addition, parents should consult with parents of other children in photos for approval before sharing them on social media.”

More than half of parents, however, used privacy settings or restrictions for who can see posts about their children.

Nearly a third also avoided posting photos or videos of their children, while about 1 in 5 participated in closed groups.

A small percentage of parents used their children’s initials instead of their names, or blocked out their children’s faces.

“Before posting, think about whether you’re sharing enough information to get someone else’s advice without giving away too much personal information about your family,” Clark said. “It’s really about stopping and thinking before you post.”

She says oversharing may create risks, for example, if it reveals a family is on vacation and their home may be unattended.

Another emerging concern, the poll suggested, was parents sharing information that was false or inaccurate either knowingly or unknowingly.

Two in 5 parents in the poll thought it was difficult to distinguish good versus bad advice on social media.

Particularly for first-time parents, access to so many sources may be both helpful and overwhelming, Clark says. But, it’s up to them to verify accuracy in what they’re hearing.

“There are so many decisions to make about the best way to care for children during the infant and toddler years, which can be an exciting and overwhelming time,” Clark said. “Social media is a convenient way for parents to seek information about parenting challenges in real time, especially in between checkups. But it’s important that parents identify reputable sources of information about children’s health and parenting, and that they consult those sources before attempting new strategies with their own child.”