Indy bakers unite for Taylor Swift-themed bake sale

by: Dylan Hodges
Taste Indianapolis is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed bake sale on Sat., Nov. 2, from 12-2 p.m. (or until sell out) at 4 Birds Bakery, located at 607 Fulton Street, just off Mass Ave. This event is the fifth bake sale organized by Taste Indianapolis, a popular local food Instagram account and blog, and it aims to bring together fans of both baked goods and the pop superstar. With the theme inspired by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the event is expected to draw a significant turnout.

“Past bake sales have had long lines, so we’re encouraging attendees to arrive early for the best selection,” said Taste Indianapolis Owner Emily , noting that past bake sales have seen long lines and enthusiastic crowds. There are no tickets required to attend, and the only expense is for items purchased from the bakers.

Six local businesses will be participating, each offering a variety of sweet and savory treats. Bakers include Jenna & Steven Unrue of 4 Birds Bakery, Youssef Boudarine of J’Adore Pastry, Jordan Justice of JA Justice Bakes, Bakery, Zoë Taylor of Borage, Mike Francis of Salamat Cookies, and Bridget Horan Persell of Bakes by Bridget. “Our bakers are going to bake, bake, bake, but they can only make so much,” the organizer advised.

Final menus are still being determined, but attendees can expect a mix of creatively themed baked goods that celebrate Taylor Swift’s music and style (possibly a batch of the singer’s favorite chai sugar cookies?).

Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookies
Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookies

Prep time

1

hour 
Cooking time

9

minutes

An adaptation of Joy (Wilson) the Baker’s 2009 recipe. Swift’s hand-written version of the cookies first turned up on her Tumblr account.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil

  • 1/2 cup sugar, plus more for topping

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar

  • 1 large egg

  • 2 tsp vanilla extract

  • 2 cups flour

  • 1/2 tsp baking soda

  • 1/4 tsp salt

  • 1 chai tea bag

Directions

  • Oven at 350 F, grease cookie sheet.
  • Beat butter and add vegetable oil.
  • Add sugar, powdered sugar, egg and vanilla.
  • Stir in flour, baking soda, salt and tea.
  • Chill the soft dough for about 1 hour.
  • Line cookie sheet with 12 tablespoons dough drops.
  • Press evenly and cover with sugar.
  • 9-ish minutes in the oven.
  • Cover with icing when cool completely.

