What does $6.9M get you in Zionsville real estate these days?
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A lakefront property at 9825 Windy Hills Drive in Zionsville offers rolling waterfront living in Boone County’s Promontory community. Situated on nearly 5 acres, the 3-level home provides over 25,000 square feet of living space with views of a 35-acre lake.
Designed by Gary Nance, the home features 3 kitchens, 2 theaters, a commercial-grade wet bar, ensuite bedrooms, a billiard and gaming area, and a bowling alley. With 6 bedrooms, 10 full baths, and 5 half-baths, the property is suitable for multi-generational families and various gatherings. Outdoor amenities include a deck with docking capabilities and a 5-car garage.
The property can be expanded by purchasing adjacent 2.5-acre sites. Located a short drive from downtown Zionsville and top-rated schools, the estate also offers potential memberships to Holliday Farms or Chatham Hills.
