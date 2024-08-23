Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

What does $6.9M get you in Zionsville real estate these days?

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

What does $6.9M get you in Zionsville real estate these days?

farmhouse Zionsville lakefrontAerial views of 9825 Windy Hills Drive highlight the estate's sprawling lakefront property and 4.5 acres, beautifully nestled within Zionsville's premier private community. (Provided Photo/The Agency)
1 / 25
1 / 25
  • farmhouse Zionsville lakefront

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A lakefront property at 9825 Windy Hills Drive in Zionsville offers rolling waterfront living in Boone County’s Promontory community. Situated on nearly 5 acres, the 3-level home provides over 25,000 square feet of living space with views of a 35-acre lake.

Designed by Gary Nance, the home features 3 kitchens, 2 theaters, a commercial-grade wet bar, ensuite bedrooms, a billiard and gaming area, and a bowling alley. With 6 bedrooms, 10 full baths, and 5 half-baths, the property is suitable for multi-generational families and various gatherings. Outdoor amenities include a deck with docking capabilities and a 5-car garage.

The property can be expanded by purchasing adjacent 2.5-acre sites. Located a short drive from downtown Zionsville and top-rated schools, the estate also offers potential memberships to Holliday Farms or Chatham Hills.

Address:  9825 Windy Hills Drive, Zionsville, IN, 46077

Listing Agents: Traci Garontakos, 317-741-0861, The Agency

Referral Agent: Sean Daniels, 317-371-0060, Daniels Real Estate

Additional photos and information: The Agency

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Don’t miss final weekend at...
Entertainment /
Chreece Hip-Hop Festival to take...
Entertainment /
Indianapolis gallery readies for Butter...
Business /
Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival...
Entertainment /
The world’s oldest person is...
Offbeat /
These 8 Indiana pizzerias made...
Focus on Food Stories /
Indy restaurants hope to attract...
Local News /
Tickets are now on sale...
Local News /