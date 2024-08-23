What does $6.9M get you in Zionsville real estate these days?

What does $6.9M get you in Zionsville real estate these days? Aerial views of 9825 Windy Hills Drive highlight the estate's sprawling lakefront property and 4.5 acres, beautifully nestled within Zionsville's premier private community. (Provided Photo/The Agency) 1 / 25 Aerial views of 9825 Windy Hills Drive highlight the estate's sprawling lakefront property and 4.5 acres, beautifully nestled within Zionsville's premier private community. (Provided Photo/The Agency)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A lakefront property at 9825 Windy Hills Drive in Zionsville offers rolling waterfront living in Boone County’s Promontory community. Situated on nearly 5 acres, the 3-level home provides over 25,000 square feet of living space with views of a 35-acre lake.

Designed by Gary Nance, the home features 3 kitchens, 2 theaters, a commercial-grade wet bar, ensuite bedrooms, a billiard and gaming area, and a bowling alley. With 6 bedrooms, 10 full baths, and 5 half-baths, the property is suitable for multi-generational families and various gatherings. Outdoor amenities include a deck with docking capabilities and a 5-car garage.

The property can be expanded by purchasing adjacent 2.5-acre sites. Located a short drive from downtown Zionsville and top-rated schools, the estate also offers potential memberships to Holliday Farms or Chatham Hills.

Address: 9825 Windy Hills Drive, Zionsville, IN, 46077

Listing Agents: Traci Garontakos, 317-741-0861, The Agency

Referral Agent: Sean Daniels, 317-371-0060, Daniels Real Estate

Additional photos and information: The Agency

