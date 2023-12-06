Holiday tipping, gift guidelines to thank people who make life a bit easier

(WISH) — It’s time for end-of-year thank-yous to those who make life a little bit easier.

One expert says that the expectations and etiquette for showing appreciation this season has changed a bit.

Amid high interest rates, rising credit card debt, and lingering lasting inflation, it might be challenging.

But as Americans face more options to tip everyday, according to Bankrate’s Ted Rossman, distinctions seem to be drawn with those they see more often.

The Emily Post Institute has a list of holiday tipping guidelines, including these:

For a regular babysitter, up to one evening’s pay.

For a dog walker, up to one week’s pay or an equivalent gift.

For a barber, up to the cost of a haircut or a gift.

For a trash and recycling collector, from $10-$30 cash, or a gift if that complies with municipal rules.

For a handyman, from $15-$40, or a similar gift.

A leading bank analyst had this to say: “Everything from complaining about the pre-tip screens to thinking that we’re just being pressured too much and tipping has gotten out of control, I think a lot of people are separating that now. Maybe some of it is that holiday cheer and, and goodwill.”

It’s the sentiment — whether cash, homemade treats, a small gift or just a card — that really matters.

A spokesperson with the the Emily Post Institute says people may be unable to afford to get something for everyone on their lists, but a simple card can show appreciation to anyone as well as a extravagant gift.