10 dynamic yoga postures to benefit physical and mental wellbeing from Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh

by: Meghan Stratton
Today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment welcomed volunteers from nonprofit cultural organization Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh. The organization aims to instill value-based educational programs based on Dharma that promote discipline, self confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selfless service.

Since 2007, HSS has been conducting a nationwide “Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity” initiative. The initiative aims to promote physical and mental wellbeing through 10 dynamic yoga postures and easy breathing techniques.

From January 14 through January 26, the organization is hosting a Yogathon at various locations throughout Indiana. The sessions are free and open to the public.

For more information reach out by email.

