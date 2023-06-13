10th Anniversary RUN(317) Series: register now for thrilling races

Event Experience Specialist, Sherry Shuler, in collaboration with Vision Event Management and The RUN(317) Series, recently provided an exciting glimpse into the upcoming race events. As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, the RUN(317) Series promises an extraordinary experience for participants. Each Thursday night race covers a distance of 3.17 miles and offers a dynamic post-race celebration featuring a DJ, local craft beer, food, games, and community partners. Beginning at 7 p.m., these races provide the perfect opportunity to kick off the weekend with a combination of fitness and fun.

Participants can take advantage of various registration benefits. The 5-Race Mini-Series offers the chance to register for five races of choice, with the incentive of receiving one race for free. Additionally, participants receive a pocketed hoodie, a complimentary sub coupon from Penn Station, and a unique RUN(317) race medal with a distinct ribbon for each event. Alternatively, the 3-Race Mini-Series offers registration for three races, providing savings of over 9%. Participants in this series receive the pocketed hoodie, a sub coupon, and the dazzling Blingtastic Race Medal with its own exclusive ribbon for each race.

For those interested in joining individual races, notable perks include two free beer, wine, or seltzer tickets (for in-person participants), the one-of-a-kind RUN(317) medal unique to each location, and a free sandwich coupon from Penn Station.

Race details are as follows: each race begins promptly at 7 p.m., with packet pick-up available on-site from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. To avoid long lines, participants can collect their packets at Athletic Annex in Nora on the day before the race between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. All purchased merchandise will be available for pick-up at the Merch Trailer on race day. Participants are advised to read the comprehensive Race Detail Email, which contains parking maps and essential last-minute information to ensure a seamless experience.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming RUN(317) Series, running enthusiasts and event-goers alike are eagerly preparing to embrace this unique combination of athleticism and celebration.