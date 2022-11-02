Life.Style.Live!

10th annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House happens this weekend

If you’re in the mood to start Christmas shopping this weekend, Franklin County is the place to be!

Danny Causey, director of salvage at Madison Street Salvage, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Madeline Grosh, marketing coordinator at Discover Downtown Franklin, to discuss the 10th Annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House.

It’s happening from November 4 – 6.

At the event, visitors flock to Franklin to kick off their Christmas Shopping. With a wide variety of small businesses, within seven walkable blocks, there is truly something for everyone in Franklin.

Customers can shop at stores that offer products such as antique and vintage, books, toys, boutique clothing, candles, knitting supplies, locally made gifts, home decor and so much more.

The participating stores are also collectively giving away a total of $2000 in prizes, including a $500 Artcraft Theater Membership. (Madison Street Salvage is a part of Franklin Heritage, whose revenue helps operate the Artcraft Theater).

There is a punch card that is distributed on the day of the event. Visit 10 locations and be eligible to win! No purchase is necessary.

