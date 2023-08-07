15th Annual Geist Half Marathon 5K

The Geist Half Marathon is here! Today on Life.Style.Live! we hosted Indiana runners Jake Reardon McSoley director of Recreation & Wellness for the City of Fishers. As well as Jon Wade, Road Runners Club of America Certified Running Coach & Geist Half Marathon Ambassador. This year is the Geist Half Marathon & 5K’s 15th year running (no pun intended), and to celebrate this milestone, our guests Jon and Jake discussed helpful running tips and tricks to help our viewers get into good running shape this summer. Jon also discussed the best running shoes for long distances and some good stretches to prepare for long runs. He recommended that runners check out their local running footwear store to get the best equipped for the upcoming race. While Jake discussed some very useful details regarding the race itself, which included a sneak peek of the race’s metals for the 5K and Half Marathon. Jake also mentioned the t-shirts that will be provided to every runner on race day!

Vision Event Management will co-produce the race alongside the City of Fishers. The 2023 event features a new route for the family-friendly 5K (3.1 miles) featuring the new Geist Waterfront Park. The Half Marathon (13.1 miles) will include perks such as VIP amenities, a post-race party hosted by Fishers Parks, and more. Both races are walker-friendly and feature stunning views of Geist Reservoir. The time limits are a 90-minute cut-off for the 5K and four hours for the half marathon. Race Day is Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 7 a.m. We look forward to seeing you! For more information, please visit the Geist Half Marathon’s website at https://www.geisthalf.com/.