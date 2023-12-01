16th Annual Year-End Forum keeping supplier diversity relevant

Mark your calendars for the 16th Annual Office of Minority and Women Business Development Year End Forum on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, where the theme is “Keeping Supplier Diversity Relevant.”

Don’t miss out on this final opportunity of the year to engage with both public and private sector vendors, providing invaluable insights into ongoing and new opportunities in the pipeline.

This event promises a day brimming with enlightening discussions and ample networking opportunities.

We’re thrilled to announce Dr. Sean Huddleston, President and CEO of Maring University, as our keynote speaker.

Remember that registration closes on Tuesday, December 5th, at noon.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to OMWBD@indy.gov or call (317) 327-5262.