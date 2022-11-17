Life.Style.Live!

1925 PubHouse prepares Fried Fish Tacos, Chicken Adobo Nachos

Industry peers thought the creators of 1925 PubHouse were nuts to open a restaurant during the pandemic, but their strategy was to make great food and invest in technology that enables them to easily capture carryout/delivery business, and it worked! This made up nearly 50% of their business in the first 6 months.

Brittany Sanders and Tyler Morgan of 1925 PubHouse joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Fried Fish Tacos and Chicken Adobo Nachos.

1925 PubHouse owners and managing partners have nearly 90 years of experience in the industry. They have two locations, one in Anderson and one in Muncie.

Interesting facts from 1925 PubHouse:

Opened First Location in August of 2020 in Anderson During the Pandemic

Anderson Location is on the Indiana Foodways Culinary Trail Tenderloins and A Cut Above for our Steaks

1925 PubHouse name derived from our Anderson Location- Its Located on Grandview Golf Course -Course Built 1925

Tons of History in our building-Amelia Earhart and Captain Eddie Rickenbacker (Flying Ace WWI and Indy Race Driver) had lunch in our building in 1929 – What other restaurants can make that claim?

Menu Theme- Scratch Kitchen – Casual Dining w/upscale items

In the First Year of Business won 5 Best of Madison County Awards

The second location opened in Muncie in April of this year- We are in the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Downtown Muncie

The Muncie Hotel/Restaurant is owned by the Arc of Indiana. It was built to provide Post Secondary Vocational training for people with disabilities that empower and lead to meaningful employment. It’s located in the Hotel and is called The Erskine Green Training Institute. We work with the students and provide on-the-job training for 10-12 weeks to be hosts, assistant waiters, dishwashers and prep cooks.

