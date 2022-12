Life.Style.Live!

1947 Fusion Eatery & Lounge highlights fine Indian dining

1947 Fusion Eatery & Lounge is an Indian restaurant like no other in the Midwest! Owner Himan Garg and head chef Kamal Chandani joined us today to prepare two dishes.

Chef prepared butter chicken and saag paneer for us to enjoy! The restaurant focuses on fine Indian dining and offers something for everyone’s taste buds. They have a plethora of vegetarian options as well as seafood, traditional curries and “the best Naan in Indianapolis!”

