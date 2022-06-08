Life.Style.Live!

2022 Italian Street Festival to serve up fantastic food, cultural fun for the family

The 2022 Italian Street Festival at Holy Rosary Catholic Church will feature over 25 different Italian pastas, meats, salads and desserts this weekend! The free annual event will take place on Friday, June 10th and Saturday, June 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the historic Catholic Church, 520 Stevens Street and surrounding Lacy Park.

This outdoor Italian celebration is a treat for the senses! Lisa Meister, Italian Street Festival Kitchens Director, and Kay Feeney-Caito, Festival Publicity Manager, joined us today on Life.Style.Live! They brought several dishes that you can find at the festival, including delicious cannoli’s, spaghetti, bruschetta, and meatball sandwiches.

At the festival, there will also be live music, carnival games, dancing, and more. Local music favorite and headliner the Indigos will entertain festival crowds on Friday evening, along with Theotokos. Saturday’s line-up includes School of Rock and GlamericA beginning at 5:00 p.m. Fans of Caruso and Frank Sinatra will also be entertained as classic Italian music favorites are played over the festival public address system.

There is free parking in the Eli Lilly lots on East and New Jersey Streets. Additionally, there is a 7:00 p.m. mass on Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Before Mass at 6:45 p.m., a colorful, Italian religious procession, lead by members of the Indianapolis Opera, with a Blessed Virgin statue, along with priests, servers and members of the Italian Heritage Society will move through the middle of the food booths.

For more information, visit their website here and connect on Facebook here.