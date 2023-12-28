2023’s top ten performing art luminaries

In today’s “On The Aisle” we welcome contributor Tom Alvarez to discuss the luminaries who graced the performing arts scene in 2023.

The Top Ten Performing Arts Luminaries of the year include David Commanday, whose artistry in conducting has left an indelible mark.

Adrian Dominguez, recognized for his exceptional contributions, shares the spotlight with cellist Austin Huntington and the versatile Matt Kraft. Ismael Lara Jr. showcases his talent, while Lakesha Lorene, Devan Mathias, and Stephen McCoy add their unique flair to the list.

Joseph Perkins Jr. stands out for his noteworthy performances, and Marianne Tobias is celebrated for her significant influence on the arts.

These luminaries, each contributing in their distinctive way, have collectively enriched the cultural landscape of the performing arts in 2023.”