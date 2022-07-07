Life.Style.Live!

24th Annual IndyVet Pet Carnival to feature Dachshund 500 race

Dr. Jim Speiser, Founder of IndyVet Pet Carnival, helped us create a mini-Dachshund 500 on Life.Style.Live! These canine competitors convinced us to attend the 24th Annual IndyVet Pet Carnival!

The event is on Saturday July 16, from 10am to 2pm. It will feature competitions, demos, appearances and more for Central Indiana animal lovers!

It takes place at IndyVet, 5425 Victory Dr, Indianapolis – just south & east of the I-465 & S Emerson Ave interchange. The Pet Carnival is free, but guests are asked to bring donations of new & unopened pet supplies – food, litter, toys, cleaning items, etc. – to benefit local shelters.

Competitions include Best Pet Trick, Best Dressed Pet, Small & Large Dog Pie-Eating, and the Dachshund 500 for puppy & adult dachshunds. (Pie-eating and Dachshund 500 require pre-registration – see the 2022 Pet Carnival page at indyvet.com.)

Headliners are the dogs of Elite Performance K9s, presenting two shows highlighting their amazing agility & disc abilities.

Special meet-and-greet guests include:

Kasey & Karmel, the Koorsen Fire Safety Dogs

Ethan, the Louisville area dog rescued from severe starvation & abuse who has become a beloved symbol for kindness throughout the nation (photo attached; additional info about Ethan is in the news release attached).

You can find more information here.