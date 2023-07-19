25 of Indy’s best BBQ joints with Indy Monthly Magazine

Indy Monthly Magazine is heating up this summer with its July issue, featuring a mouthwatering showcase of the region’s 25 best BBQ joints. From succulent pulled pork to smoky brisket, tender turkey tips, and even meatless options, this roundup covers all the delectable bases. Editor-in-Chief Andrea Ratcliff joins us to dive into the unique qualities that set each featured BBQ restaurant apart from the rest.

Determining which restaurants made the cut was no easy task, but Indy Monthly’s team embarked on a flavorful journey, seeking out the finest establishments that truly embody the spirit of BBQ. Now, readers can uncover the hidden gems and popular spots alike by grabbing a copy of the magazine. If you’re eager to sink your teeth into Half Liter and other featured restaurants, make sure to pick up this month’s issue and savor every page.

Joining the segment is Eddie Sahm, Owner of Half Liter. She prepared our taste buds with a spread of BBQ goodness and tantalizing sides. Eddie shared the story behind his restaurant’s beginnings, highlighted their specialties, and expressed the significance of being featured in Indy Monthly Magazine. As the anchors dug into the delicious samples, they experienced firsthand the flavors that make Half Liter a standout in the BBQ scene.