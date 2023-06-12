Search
3 Doors Down: Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We had the opportunity to sit down with Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, ahead of their highly anticipated show at White River State Park on Friday.

In this interview, we delved into what fans can expect from the performance and gets insights from Brad about the band’s journey and their latest music.

For more information about the concert and to stay updated on 3 Doors Down’s events, visit their official website.

Get ready for an incredible night of music and energy with 3 Doors Down!

