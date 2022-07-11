Life.Style.Live!

3 tips to get great pet photos

Pets may be extremely cute to the eye, but unfortunately they may not always photograph the best because it can sometimes be hard to get them to strike a pose and stay still while doing it.

KJ, Pet Pals TV Kitty Correspondent, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share her top three tips for capturing your pets in their best light.

1. No Flash! It usually doesn’t make for a good picture and is hard on your pet’s eyes. Natural lighting is best.

2. Use treats and toys to catch their attention!

3. My secret to great photos is to take high-quality video and use the best screenshots from the video to showcase your pet.

4. Props and clothing — have fun with these as long as they don’t stress your pet out.

