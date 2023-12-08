37th Annual Indiana Yuletide Celebration coming soon

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s annual Yuletide Celebration is back, running until December 23rd at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in downtown Indianapolis.

This magical holiday production, led by Maestro Jack Everly, promises an enchanting experience with Broadway star Ben Crawford as the host, the return of MOIPEI, tap-dancing Santas, dazzling choreography, and stunning costumes.

Maestro Everly continues the tradition of composing new music for the Yuletide performances while conducting familiar holiday favorites.

Audiences will be treated to a performance by Sherry Hong, ISO’s Acting Assistant Principal Second Violin, and the talented triplets Mary, Maggy, and Marta, known as MOIPEI, will amaze with their harmonies.

The internationally acclaimed Expressenz Dance Center and awe-inspiring cirque performer Nick Hodge, along with tap-dancing talent Madison Hilligoss, will also grace the stage.

Before the show, enjoy a stroll around Monument Circle with the Circle of Lights, then head to Hilbert Circle Theatre for cookies, hot chocolate, photo opportunities, and a reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the Maestro Lounge.

This annual tradition is a must-see for the holiday season, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Tickets can be purchased online at IndianapolisSymphony.org or by calling the Box Office at 317-639-4300. Don’t miss out on the magic!