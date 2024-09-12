43rd Annual Tire Rack 4-Wheel Jamboree Fall Nationals coming to Indiana State Fairgrounds

Andy Knapp, spokesperson for Events, Inc., and Mike Moore, President of the event, joined us to talk about the 43rd Annual Tire Rack 4-Wheel Jamboree Fall Nationals.

This exciting off-road event will take place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Whether you’re into custom builds or want to check out the latest off-road trends, this event has something for everyone.

You can talk to knowledgeable vehicle owners and builders, see exciting demonstrations, and get exclusive deals at the Performance Marketplace.

For those looking for some thrilling action, you don’t want to miss this event!

The 4-Wheel Jamboree Fall Nationals is the perfect weekend for car lovers and families. Don’t miss out on the excitement at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.