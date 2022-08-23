Life.Style.Live!

49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival happens this weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
The Indianapolis Greek Festival is one of Central Indiana’s oldest and largest ethnic festivals hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral!

Spokesperson Lenie Tsakonas joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s 49th annual festival.

The event features and explores authentic Greek food, music, dance and faith.

There are a few important things you should know before attending the festival. This is a cashless event, and credit cards are the preferred payment method to help the line move faster. Also, the event is free, but it cost $5 too park.

