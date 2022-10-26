Life.Style.Live!

4Scene Film Festival ‘Horror Movie Night’ happens tonight at Tibbs Drive-in

There are about 14 films on the lineup for the 4SCENE Film Festival’s “Horror Movie Night,” at Tibbs Drive-In Theatre happening on Wednesday, October 26.

Ira Mallory is a film director and native of Indianapolis, and a film instructor at the MLK Center Indy, where he works with teenagers and young adults through his 40 West Digital Program, teaching how to create/produce their own professional films.

Tristan Wilcher, a senior in high school, is one of his students who has a film showing at the festival.

The cost to attend the film festival is $10 per car.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram.com/4scenefilmfest